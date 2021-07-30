Sarkodie’s Anticipated Album “No Pressure” features Oxlade, Cassper Nyovest, Darko Vibes | Listen

Ghanaian heavyweight rapper Sarkodie has officially dropped his highly anticipated album dubbed “No Pressure“.

The 15-track project features Vic Mensa on “Vibration“, Giggs on “Round 2“, Kwesi Arthur on “Coachella“, Medikal on “Jaara“, South African’s Cassper Nyovest on “Married To The Game“, Wale on “Fireworks“, Darko Vibes on “Whipped“, Benerl on “Don’t Cry“, Harmonize on “I Wanna Love You“, Oxlade on “Non Living Things” and MOG Music on “I’ll Be There“.

The instrumentals for this body of work were served by ace music producers including MOG, Rexxie, Coublon, Kaywa, Beatfreaks, Altranova, Jojo Farinella, Kayso and Certified Bangerz.

“No Pressure” was executive produced by KJ Spio and Michael Owusu Addo.

Listen to the album below: