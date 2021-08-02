Yemi Alade’s “Empress” Live Performance Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat

Effyzzie Music Group presents “Empress Live“, a live performance of the album “Empress” by Yemi Alade. This live performance is a production by Paul Gambit.

Yemi says the title of her fifth album “Empress” was inspired by life. She was on a mission to find a word that describes a woman in power but is also kind. “Empress” stuck with the Afrobeats singer when she first visited Ghana and was called empress, as it is how the Ghanaian men popularly address their ladies.

