Yemi Alade's "Empress" Live Performance Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat

Meet Tinafi Jonathan, the 11-year Old Visually Impaired Music Star Changing Narratives about Physical Disability 

Femi Adebayo drops Episode 22 of his Comedy Series “Sisi” Season 2

24 Hours in Accra with Temi Otedola

This Episode of "Shop Talk" is All About Fashion Designing with Toju Foyeh

Season Two of "Papa Benji" is Finally Here | Watch Episode 1

Ric Hassani challenges the TGIF Crew in this episode of “Ndani TGIF Show”

Toke Makinwa & Taymesan end the special season of “Toke Moments” with the topic Gen Z vs Social Media

What’s brewing between Toju & Nnenna? Find out in episode 6 of “Rumour Has It”

A Sneak Peek into Tiwa Savage's Trip to Ghana

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Effyzzie Music Group presents “Empress Live“, a live performance of the album “Empress” by Yemi Alade. This live performance is a production by Paul Gambit.

Yemi says the title of her fifth album “Empress” was inspired by life. She was on a mission to find a word that describes a woman in power but is also kind. “Empress” stuck with the Afrobeats singer when she first visited Ghana and was called empress, as it is how the Ghanaian men popularly address their ladies.

Watch the energetic performance below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

