Making Money as a Social Influencer – Bobrisky Gets Real “#WithChude”

Published

58 mins ago

 on

In the recent episode of #WithChude, social influencer Bobrisky sits with Chude Jideonwo to discuss making money on social media and celebrating thirty in grand style.

About his 30th birthday,

On where the money comes from, Bobrisky says,

Most times, I’m this person that allows people to say different things because that’s what keeps me in the news all the time. The moment I say  “let me explain to you guys, this is where the money is coming from, I don’t think I’ll be trending the way I’m trending.

Let me start from my adverts, influencing. I charge a lot of money. When I tell people that I charge over 30 million to influence people’s brand, people be like “it’s a lie… you Bobrisky?” And I love the fact that they’re actually looking down on me because it’s making me go far.

There’s more! Watch the conversation below:

