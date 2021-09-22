Connect with us

See How Jackie Aina Prepped for Met Gala 2021

Beauty influencer Jackie Aina looked fabulous in pink at the 2021 Met Gala and in this vlog, she’s giving details on how her stunning looks for both the main event and after party were put together.

Jackie says,

Thank you so much to youtube, vogue, Derek Blasberg, and Anna Wintour for inviting me to this once in a lifetime opportunity. Cole, Manny, Payton, and Fe Noel, each of you were an incredible part of this experience. THANK YOU!!!!

Watch the video below:

