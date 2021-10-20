We’re Just Here for the Twists & Turns in Episode 8 of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Amira and Ademide seem to have a new beginning in episode 8 of RED TV‘s web series “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts” tagged ‘Ladies Who Rise Above’.

Lulu is finally taking Nana head-on and we can’t wait to see the fireworks. As for Cassie, we are just here for the twists and turns.

The series follows the life of three bold, beautiful, and ambitious women; Cynthia ‘Cee-C‘ NwadioraSalma Mumin and Dillish Mathews, who want to live their best luxurious lives.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

