Eyewitnesses & Victims of #EndSARS Protest share their Heartbreaking Experiences in “I Said What I Said” Podcast

In this episode of the “I Said What I Said” podcast, FK Abudu and Jola Ayeye speak to eyewitnesses, gunshot victims and bereaved loved ones on their experiences on the heartbreaking event of the October 20, 2021, #EndSARS protest at the Lekki Tollgate, and how it changed their lives since then.

They also chat with Falz about what the way forward could look like, as well as the importance of memorials and keeping hope alive.

FK and Jola say, “We must never forget what the #ENDSARS protests were about, the response of the Nigerian government and that very many people died, were horrifically injured and have had their lives changed forever.”

