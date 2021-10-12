Here’s Episode 11 of Basketmouth’s Comedy Series “Papa Benji” Season 2

Connect with us

5 hours ago

If you’re yet to te the most recent episode (11) of Basketmouth‘s comedy series “Papa Benji” season 2, here’s your chance to catch up. on the new episode tagged ‘Every Weapon Fashioned’.

Off Basketmouth’s The Zing Network production company, “Papa Benji “comedy features comic characters such as Nedu Wazobia, Broda Shaggi, Buchi, Senator, Ekwutousi Maleke, Sound Sultan, Jemima Osunde, Romeo_WJ, OG Tega, Real Warri Pikin and Basketmouth himself.

In this new season, you get to enjoy the rib-cracking dialogue and exchanges of customers, staff and many other interesting characters that come into the famous Papa Benji pepper soup joint.

Watch the new episode below:

