Tega Dominic sits #WithChude to discuss life after #BBNaija

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Tega Dominic, Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ star, sits down with Chude Jideonwo in one of the most recent episodes of “#WithChude” to chat about life after BBNaija, the pain, sadness, reacting to critics and bullies, and the sense that the entire world was against her.

Tega took down her Instagram accounts a few days ago, saying she couldn’t handle it anymore – being a star and living in public. She eventually opened up with a huge, beautiful grin towards the end of the conversation with Chude.

Watch the short version of the interview below:

You can also watch the longer one hour version on watch.withchude.com or listen on listen.withchude.com.

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

