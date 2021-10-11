The SNL Monologue by Kim Kardashian Everyone is Talking About

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The recent “Saturday Night Live” which took place on Saturday 9th of October was hosted by American reality star Kim Kardashian and her monologue has had everyone talking since she performed it, showing that she’s “much more than a pretty face”.

The superstar left no stones unturned during her speech as she joked about everything from being surprised about hosting the SNL, to her sex tape, her siblings, mum/manager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Kaitlyn Jenner, her divorce from Kanye West and more.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

