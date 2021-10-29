This Deep Dish Chicken Pie Recipe by Kikifoodies is the Ultimate Comfort Food You Need this Weekend

In this new episode of Kikifoodies‘ food vlog, she shows us how to make Deep-Dish Chicken Pie. This dish is quite similar to chicken pot pie.

It’s a delicious meal of chicken, veggies, and gravy encased by a crunchy crust that is the perfect stress reliever after a hard day. Best of all, it just takes 35 minutes to bake, so you won’t have to wait long to eat after the preparation is done.

Here’s what you will need:

Chicken pie

* 3 medium chicken breast // seasoned with

* ¼ cup onion

* 3 cloves garlic

* ½ teaspoon salt

* 1 teaspoon chicken seasoning

* ¼ teaspoon thyme and curry

* 1 cup water

Dough

* 500g all purpose flour/4 cups

* 250g butter (2 sticks + 2 tablespoons)

* 1½ teaspoon salt (8g)

* ½ cup water + 2 tablespoons

Filling

* 3 tablespoons oil

* Small onion

* 1 clove garlic

* 1 medium carrot(diced)

* ¼ cup chopped bell pepper

* 1 large Irish potato

* Few sprigs of fresh thyme

* ¼ teaspoon salt

* ½ teaspoon chicken seasoning

* ¼ teaspoon curry

* Shredded chicken

* ½ cup chicken stock

* ½. Cup water

* slurry: 1 tablespoon all puff pose flour+ 2 tablespoons water

* 1 teaspoon paprika

* ¼ cup green onion

* Extra flour for dusting

Watch the video below: