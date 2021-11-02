Tayo Aina’s Experience & Honest Opinion on Travelling to Benin Republic

Filmmaker and travel vlogger, Tayo Aina‘s new travel vlog takes you through his journey to and from Benin Republic.

Titled “Why is Nobody Traveling to the Benin Republic“, Tayo Aina shares an honest breakdown and review of his week-long experience in Lagos Nigeria’s neighbouring country in West Africa.

During his trip, he visited Cotonou, Ouidah Python Temple, Casa Del Papa, Ganvier and a lot more. He also explores some of the best things to do if you are visiting the Benin Republic.

Watch the vlog below: