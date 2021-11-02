Connect with us

Tayo Aina's Experience & Honest Opinion on Travelling to Benin Republic

Sisi Yemmie shares 5 Things She Does at the Beginning of Every Month

Wunmi Bello's 25th Birthday was an 'Emotional Roller Coaster'

A Day in Monaco with Temi Otedola | WATCH

Joycee Awosika talks Planning & Scaling Businesses with RMD in Episode 9 of "The Book I'm Reading"

Look Good while You Cook with these Outfit Ideas from Zeelicious

Mimi & Charlie join the 4th Episode of "Julie's Top 5" Season 5 to debate Dave's "Psychodrama" Album

Binge Watch All 6 Episodes of New Web Series “Money.Men.Marriage”

Taymesan is Joined by His Pastor in this New Episode of “Tea with Tay“

Watch Four New Episodes of Adeolu Adefarasin's “Shop Talk” Show

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Filmmaker and travel vlogger, Tayo Aina‘s new travel vlog takes you through his journey to and from Benin Republic.

Titled “Why is Nobody Traveling to the Benin Republic“, Tayo Aina shares an honest breakdown and review of his week-long experience in Lagos Nigeria’s neighbouring country in West Africa.

During his trip, he visited Cotonou, Ouidah Python Temple, Casa Del Papa, Ganvier and a lot more. He also explores some of the best things to do if you are visiting the Benin Republic.

Watch the vlog below:

