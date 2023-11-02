Connect with us

TRAVEL

WATCH: Tayo Aina’s Unfiltered Thoughts on London After a Month-Long Stay

Promotions TRAVEL

Lagos to Entebbe: Uganda Airlines' Grand Entry into the Nigerian Skies

TRAVEL

Thinking About The Perfect Getaway? Watch Xoli Gcabashe's Thailand Vlog

TRAVEL

Tayo Aina’s Latest Vlog To Zimbabwe Is The Visual Escape We All Need Right Now!

Events Living News Promotions TRAVEL

TravelWings Celebrates Lekki Office Launch with Exclusive Event | Get the Exclusive

Living TRAVEL

BN Travel - BN's Motunde joins AWCAA in Maryland to Celebrate Cancer Survivors at the 12th Annual "Ladies First" Brunch

TRAVEL

Get a Taste of #SummerinSA with Layomi Cole's Adventure in Johannesburg Courtesy of South African Tourism

TRAVEL

3 Fun-Filled Days in Italy! Get Ready to Experience Rome with Sandra Omoregie

Culture Living TRAVEL

7 Days in Jozi! Follow Layomi Cole for a Proper SA Adventure | #BNxSAT

BN TV Inspired Living Style TRAVEL

Check Out These 3 Helpful Shooting Tips For Solo Travellers | WATCH

TRAVEL

WATCH: Tayo Aina’s Unfiltered Thoughts on London After a Month-Long Stay

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Remember Tayo Aina‘s honest review of his month-long New York adventure? Well, he’s returned, and this time he’s here to share his insights from his 30-day exploration of London.

Just as before, in this video, Tayo candidly discusses his experiences as an African traveller, diving headfirst into the United Kingdom’s iconic city, London, for the very first time. Brace yourself for a raw and unfiltered look at “The Square Mile.”

WATCH

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Daniel Adebayo: How Can We Use Digital Storytelling to Drive People’s Interest in Politics & Governance?

#BNCampusSeries: Chisom Muojindu Fell in Love With the City of Jos Despite its Intense Cold

Kolawole Ajayi: Is Eco-Driving the Way Forward for Nigerian Motorists?

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Create a Financial Plan for Your Family 

Smart Emmanuel: These Tips Will Help You Maximise Your Earnings With Your Skills
css.php