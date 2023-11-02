WATCH: Tayo Aina’s Unfiltered Thoughts on London After a Month-Long Stay

Remember Tayo Aina‘s honest review of his month-long New York adventure? Well, he’s returned, and this time he’s here to share his insights from his 30-day exploration of London.

Just as before, in this video, Tayo candidly discusses his experiences as an African traveller, diving headfirst into the United Kingdom’s iconic city, London, for the very first time. Brace yourself for a raw and unfiltered look at “The Square Mile.”

WATCH

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle