Meet TakeTrips.co – A Technology-Driven Approach to Affordable Travel

The travel industry is about to change, and one of the innovations leading the charge is TakeTrips.co, a new flight ticket company founded by two entrepreneurs with a shared vision to make international air travel smarter, more accessible, and more affordable. Ajibola Obayemi and Olumide Majekodunmi are combining years of industry expertise to disrupt the air travel market.

Ajibola Obayemi, a second-time founder, brings over a decade of experience in software engineering and data-driven technology. Known for his ability to build and lead technical products, Ajibola’s work in multiple startups and enterprises has earned him a reputation for delivering high-impact solutions.

At TakeTrips.co, we are not just about booking flights, we are about using the latest technology to get customers the best deals, in a faster way, says Ajibola.

With a focus on AI and advanced search algorithms, TakeTrips.co’s platform ensures customers find affordable flight options quickly and efficiently.

Olumide Majekodunmi, the co-founder of TakeTrips.co, brings his expertise as a leading travel consultant and serial entrepreneur. With a deep understanding of the complexities of global travel, thanks to his extensive experience as an immigration consultant, Olumide knows the challenges travellers face.

His background in building successful e-commerce and logistics companies gives him the business acumen to secure strategic partnerships, helping TakeTrips.co offer some of the most competitive prices in the market.

We are making it easier for travellers to find international flights that fit their budgets without the usual hassle, says Olumide. We want our customers to feel like they are getting more than just a flight, they are getting a stress-free experience.

Together, Ajibola and Olumide are leveraging their complementary expertise to create a platform that challenges traditional international flight-booking models.

Their mission? To simplify the process of booking international flights while ensuring travellers get the best prices available. TakeTrips.co combines cutting-edge technology with a personalised, customer-focused approach to revolutionise the way people book air travel.

As the company grows, TakeTrips.co is quickly becoming known for its easy-to-use platform, unbeatable deals, and customer-first philosophy. With travel on the rise again, Ajibola and Olumide are excited to continue expanding their business and making a lasting impact.

TakeTrips.co is more than just a flight booking platform; it’s a fresh, innovative solution that redefines the way people travel internationally.

About TakeTrips.co

TakeTrips.co is a flight booking company that is changing the way people travel internationally. By combining advanced technology with expertise in global travel, TakeTrips.co provides an intuitive and seamless experience for travellers to book international flights quickly and at the best prices.

Founded by Ajibola Obayemi and Olumide Majekodunmi, TakeTrips.co provides smarter, more affordable international flight options for travellers everywhere.

