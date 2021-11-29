Yele Bademosi talks Investment & Cryptocurrency on “Founders Connect” with Peace Itimi

In this episode of “Founders Connect“, Peace Itimi sits with Yele Bademosi, Co-founder of Nestcoin, Founder of Bundle Africa & Microtraction.

Yele Bademosi is a Tech entrepreneur and investor who is passionate about helping his home continent of Africa. Yele studied Medicine at King’s College London before opting out to focus on technology entrepreneurship.

He is the co-founder of Nestcoin, Founder of Bundle and Founding Partner of Microtraction. He was also a director at the venture capital arm of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

In this video, Yele speaks about his journey into entrepreneurship, his passion for investment and cryptocurrency. He also sheds light on the solutions Nestcoin will be providing to expose Africans to the benefits and possibilities of Blockchain.

Watch the new episode below: