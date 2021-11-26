You’ve Got to Tell Us All About Your 2021 on #BN2021Epilogues!

It’s that time of the year, people! Every year, the BN team asks you BellaNaijarians to share how your year went, and we cannot wait to read from you again!

From the good to the bad, the ugly and the extraordinary, 2021 has been that year! Phew. After a turbulent 2020, permit us to say that 2021 has indeed been a year of recovery for the world. For one, while the coronavirus pandemic made a new normal of mask-wearing and physical distancing, it also spurred global cooperation for vaccine research and distribution. In less than a year – and yes, you read that right – the COVID-19 vaccine was created. A major feat, we must say.

Here, in Nigeria, after the bloody 2020 #EndSARS Protests across the country, the Nigerian youths not only organised a successful #EndSARS memorial car procession for people whose lives were cut short during the protests, but the Lagos State judicial panel set up to look into the Lekki Massacre of 20-10-20 confirmed that there was indeed a massacre at the tollgate. While this does not automatically mean justice for lives lost, it vindicates every Nigerian youth who participated in the protest and insisted on a free and fair panel.

2021 has been tough, but for many, it’s been the light at the end of a long and dark tunnel. So let’s look at the bright side, shall we?

We know this year has not been the same for everyone and you probably can’t wait to see the end of it and start the year 2022 on a clean slate. But first, you’ve got to tell us all that has happened to you this year. Was 2021 good or bad for you? What are the notable moments for you? What habit did you pick up or let go of? Who did you fall in love with – how many people now? Whose heart did you break? Don’t worry, your secret is safe with us! Did you get married or have kids? Got that new job or promotion? Left that toxic environment? Started or expanded your business? Embraced your sexuality? If you could turn back the hands of time, what would you change and why? What’s going through your mind right now?

Tell us about your happy moments, your I cannot coman goan die moments, the stupid and smart things you did, those times you danced for joy, and those days you locked yourself in your room and cried bitterly. We want to know it all.

Listen, we know you’ve got a whole lot to tell us, so start spilling. Send your #BN2021Epilogues stories to features(at)bellanaija(dot)com with the subject: 2021 Epilogues. Feel free to send us your photos too.

Submissions are open until the 20th of December, 2021.

Not sure of what to write? You can read our old entries for inspiration.