October 20, 2020: Get the Details of the #EndSARS Memorial Car Procession Happening Tomorrow

9 mins ago

Nigerian youths have been on the frontlines fighting for our country’s civil rights for years, so it’s no surprise that a year after the widely organized #EndSARS protest, youths from various industries aren’t hesitating to join or organize a memorial procession in honour of the lives lost at the October 20 #EndSARS protest.

Rather than being afraid to speak up or keep silent Nigerian youths are making use of their platforms without apologies.

The procession is set to take place on Wednesday, October 20, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Lekki Tollgate. For safety purposes, attendees have been urged to remain in their cars and come in groups.

If you don’t have a car, text ‘CARPOOL’ to +2349064578717 to join in.

Falz, who has consistently used his creative platform to draw attention to societal injustices through realistic storytelling that connects with a wide range of people, posted an e-flier of the car procession and the program’s order. The rapper and actor wrote:

It is impossible for us not to memorialize our fallen heroes.

We will never ever forget.

Innocent Nigerian citizens waved flags and sang till they were shot at, injured and killed.

We must never forget.

We’re rolling up in cars tomorrow to drive through the tollgate. We know their way, so a procession of cars is the safest option to minimize police harrassment.
We will stay in our vehicles throughout.
We have rides for people that need.

Each and every one’s safety is very important so please let’s move together ✊🏾

#EndSARS
#EndSarsMemorial
#October2020
#WeWillNotForget

 

