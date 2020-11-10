Connect with us

New Video: Falz - Johnny

Abimbola Craig's Fun Birthday Shoot

Jason Njoku has Nothing but Gratitude for Beating COVID-19

The Trailer for "Introducing The Kujus" Will Leave You Wanting More

Mike & Perri Edwards' Baby Boy is Growing Up so Fast

Here's Where You Can Watch Broda Shaggi's New Action-Comedy Film "The Robbery"

Don't Miss Episode 10 of Bovi's Comedy Series "Banana Republic"

These Photos are Proof #BBNaija's Dorathy Had the Most Memorable Birthday Ever!

This Arise TV Interview with Kunle Afolayan has all the Details about "Citation"

#BNMovieFeature: This Docu-Series "The Youth: The Road To 2023" Details the Cause & Impact of the #EndSARS Movement | Watch Episode 1

New Video: Falz – Johnny

Folarin Falana, widely known as Falz has been in the front line of the #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality movement, and he doesn’t seem to be backing out anytime soon. The rapper, lawyer and activist has once again told the ordeal of victims of police brutality, but this time, he’s doing it with music.

Falz has released the official video for his song “Johnny“, taken from his 2019 album “Moral Instruction“.

Like the song, the video highlights police brutality, the #EndSARS Protests and the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.

The video was directed by Olu The Wave.

Watch below:

