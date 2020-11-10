Fans Can’t Wait to Listen to Omah Lay’s Upcoming EP “What Have We Done”

Following the massive success of his “Get Layd” EP, his feature with Wizkid and Adekunle Gold on DJ Tunez‘s “Pami” and the recent remix of his hit song “Damn” featuring American rapper 6lack, fast-rising singer and songwriter Omah Lay is set to release his second Extended Playlist titled “What Have We Done” on November 20th.

The singer shared the news on his official page and he’s got fans anticipating and reacting in the most hilarious ways:

First EP you use one hand cover face…. this one na two hands….we Don die be dat😔🔥 — Ebube The stallion 😈 (@BaddestJr07) November 6, 2020

Dehkunle bami fun ni Grammy merin after this project ..💜 — K i k i (@Kiki_banjo) November 6, 2020

Even as ur brain take dey upside down for this first one, you be wan kill us!🥵…. Now u don adjust ,dey upright, why u no go fit dig feet for each one of us mek we jus🥺🤯❤️ pic.twitter.com/IqxOVTTGuY — Des Des💭🌼 (@NofrillsGigam) November 7, 2020

Bro kuku finish us na, we never put the fire you started with ur first album, now u wan start another one 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6fXkaHuLZ9 — Duke Of Igbo Land (De Benz Mascot & BMW Talisman) (@Investor_Mammon) November 9, 2020

Omo…I still dey jam to your last EP o then this one bayi

Omah layyyyy Finish us ,slay us,infact kill us 🔥🔥burst our ear biko — LAGOS WITCH😹 (@_Iam_Cathe) November 6, 2020

Wahala for my neighbors..

dem no go see sleep sleep coz na steady blasting 📢 pic.twitter.com/cFDuA1p3Ww — Tobest David🇳🇬 (@david_tobest) November 6, 2020

I've not finished digesting "Get Layd" 😩, now this one??!!! Be calming down naaa pic.twitter.com/i0Ys0cXRft — Cutie Pinturi. (@Thollah_Bella) November 6, 2020

@Omah_Lay check your Ca…lan..dar 20th Nov. What are you trying to do to us???? #WHWD 2nd Ep

The Talent is too raw…..

What can we say…. Thanks for the blessings Boss pic.twitter.com/L4LvFu0YH7 — OduImmaculate (@ImmaculateOdu) November 6, 2020

When did you guys get married? pic.twitter.com/OstpAZo05Y — TheNicholas 📌 (@NeeKlaus_) November 6, 2020

Hmmmmmmmm!!!! Ọrọ rè — Muritadho Folorunsho (@Kryptos_Nation) November 6, 2020

Rare footage of Omah Lay & his producer in the studio. pic.twitter.com/RpteE1tIh8 — Life of the party 💛 #EndSARS (@Billandy_) November 6, 2020