Connect with us

Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Onyeka Had A Great Loss this Year but She's Hopeful for a Better 2022

Features

#BN2021Epilogues: 2021 is The Year Adetola Found Her Voice

Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Andrew Had No Expectations of 2021 but God Re-Engineered His Life

Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Ayobami Oyewumi's 2021 Started With a Bang!

Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang's 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty

Career Features

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Emeka Made Some Financial Mistakes but He's Ending 2021 With a Win!

Features

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it's a Necessity

Features

Titilayo Olurin: The Big Deal About Being Blocked on Social Media

Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Onyeka Had A Great Loss this Year but She’s Hopeful for a Better 2022

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This year was a bittersweet one for me. 2021 started off normal. I danced into the new year with my friends, set goals I was determined to achieve and started my weight loss journey for the umpteenth time – it was going to be a great year for me as far as I was concerned. 

Unfortunately, this outlook changed by the 2nd month of the year. I came home on a Saturday evening in late February to my dad coughing up blood. We had to get him to the hospital even though it was the middle of the night because he couldn’t breathe and had lost a lot of blood. The diagnosis wasn’t good, and the doctors couldn’t tell us what exactly was wrong with him. It all went downhill from that point – my dad never regained his strength and we lost him four months later. This loss really hit me because he had been the center of my world for the last few years. All my close friends knew how important my dad was to me. He wasn’t an easy person and most of the time frustrated the hell out of me, but he was my person and I loved him fiercely. It’s been six months since he passed, and I am still grieving. I cannot bear to hear the details of his last moments or even think about him because it causes a lot of pain. How can I move on from my grief if I cannot stand to talk or think about him? His death made me realize that life is indeed short, and we have to make the best of every day we experience on this earth. My siblings have been of great help, but I still feel so lost without him. I hope this grief eases with time.

Aside from my great loss, the year did bring some good tidings – I actually stuck to my weight loss journey this time around and reached my weight goal (yay!), I started a wonderful new job, strengthened old friendships, built new ones and amazingly achieved 90% of the resolutions I set at the beginning of the year. So, it wasn’t all bad and I believe God makes things happen the way they do because he has a plan for all of us. 

I am a little excited about 2022 – my first full year without my dad, and I look forward to more healing, the wonderful things in store for me, great time with my siblings, and my amazing friends.

Happy holidays! 

Related Topics:

Telling stories that matter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Onyeka Had A Great Loss this Year but She’s Hopeful for a Better 2022

#BN2021Epilogues: 2021 is The Year Adetola Found Her Voice

#BN2021Epilogues: Andrew Had No Expectations of 2021 but God Re-Engineered His Life

#BN2021Epilogues: Ayobami Oyewumi’s 2021 Started With a Bang!

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty
css.php