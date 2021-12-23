BNShareYourHustle: Bluetoolz Media Offers Affordable Media Coverage & Publicity for Entrepreneurs & NGOs

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Bluetoolz Media | @bluetoolzmedia ***

Bluetoolz Media is a media platform that helps entrepreneurs and NGOs access affordable media coverage, adverts and publicity to grow and scale. They are also an SME focused media company that chronicles the impacts of entrepreneurship and nonprofits in Nigeria.

As a brand that strongly believes “publicity is oxygen” they are passionate about ensuring that the average Nigerian entrepreneur and nonprofit have access to a platform where basic media needs can be outsourced to by a team of media experts without breaking the bank. Bluetoolz Media was created solely to help entrepreneurs and non-profits save a lot of money on online publicity, advertising & media coverage.

They started way back in 2012 in the University of Benin as a city magazine helping students and entrepreneurs to be heard within the Benin city metropolis; today Bluetoolz Media is contributing much more by helping SMEs and nonprofits to get affordable publicity.

Rebranded in July 2019, they currently offer services along with seven major categories for SMEs and nonprofits which cover:

• Media coverage (pictures & short videos).

• Publishing of press releases, articles and opinions.

• Street photography and video editing.

• Affordable classified adverts and press mentions.

• Infographics and explainers.

• Pro bono media representations for nonprofits and SMEs.

• Web design and social media management outsourcing services.

You can reach Bluetoolz Media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube & LinkedIn: @BluetoolzMedia

Website: www.bluetoolz.com.ng

Email: [email protected]

Call or WhatsApp: 08106410963