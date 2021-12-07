Connect with us

Lola Gives David Another Chance in Episode 9 of “Money.Men.Marriage” starring Toni Tones, A’rese & Adebukola Oladipupo

3 hours ago

Kimi tries to get back to her job, Lola gives David another chance and Marion misjudges a situation in episode 9 of Ted Abudu Majekodunmi‘s web series  “Money.Men.Marriage

Starring Toni Tones, A’rese, Rachel Anthony Ikekhuame, Adebukola Oladipupo, Chinasa Anukam, the series follows the lives of five young women through the eyes of a newcomer to the chaos and unpredictability of Lagos. You get to watch them figure out love, life, friendships and finances.

Watch the new episode below:

