Patricia Bright discusses Upbringing, Being a YouTube OG & Future Plans on “The Wunmi Bello Show”

To end this season of “The Wunmi Bello Show“, Wunmi Bello sits down with content creator Patricia Bright, who she describes as “an icon for many of us women who continue to push boundaries”.

I’m so grateful and excited that she was willing to have such a raw conversation with me. It saw us discuss some personal experiences that have never been touched on before.

Tears, laughter and all the emotions in between, we speak about how it all began, with her father’s deportation and her mother as her sole role model. We expand on Patricia’s career trajectory and the effect her viral online presence had on her personal life.