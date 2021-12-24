See the cultural beauty in Yaba Buluku Boyz’ Live Performance at AFRIMMA 2021

We all remember the hot amapiano banger “Yaba Buluku” that got everyone rocking at the clubs and even had Burna Boy jumping on a remix. Now, the team of DJ Tarico, Nelson Tivane & Preck a.k.a Yaba Buluku Boyz perform the hit track at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) 2021.

The live performance was a cultural display of the song with professional dancers jumping and swinging in an African folk dance fashion. “Yaba Buluku” remix got nominated for Song of the Year and Best Collaboration at AFRIMMA 2021.

Watch the Live performance of “Yaba Buluku” below