See the cultural beauty in Yaba Buluku Boyz' Live Performance at AFRIMMA 2021

Ngozi Nwosu & Chioma Okoli get into the Christmas Mood in this Episode of Ndani #TGIF Show

Toke Makinwa joins Taymesan in this Special Christmas Episode of Tea With Tay

Catch M.I Abaga & Naeto C in the First Two Episodes of Ikechukwu Onunaku's Talk Show "Drinks With Killz"

Kikifoodies' Suya Chicken Recipe is Worth Trying

Episode 11 of “Our Best Friend’s Wedding” will leave you speechless

Watch Tola Odunsi, the man behind "The Men's Club", on Season 3 Episode 8 of Inkblot Meet and Greet

Broda Shaggi shares what inspired his lifestyle, acting technique & the character 'Shaggi' on "#WithChude"

You'll Love this Chicken & Turkey Peppersoup Recipe from The Kitchen Muse

Nedu Wazobia, Adetoun, Husband Material discuss Sex on the First Date in the Pilot Episode of "Frankly Speaking"

Published

23 mins ago

 on

We all remember the hot amapiano banger “Yaba Buluku” that got everyone rocking at the clubs and even had Burna Boy jumping on a remix. Now, the team of DJ Tarico, Nelson Tivane & Preck a.k.a Yaba Buluku Boyz perform the hit track at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) 2021.

The live performance was a cultural display of the song with professional dancers jumping and swinging in an African folk dance fashion. “Yaba Buluku” remix got nominated for Song of the Year and Best Collaboration at AFRIMMA 2021.

Watch the Live performance of “Yaba Buluku” below

