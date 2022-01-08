New Music + Video: Nathaniel Bassey – See What the Lord Has Done

Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey returns with a song of testimony and prophesy titled “See What the Lord Has Done.”

Talking about the new single, he says; “While in Orlando Florida, USA ministering for my dear friend and brother, Pastor William McDowell at the dedication of their church facility, Deeper Fellowship Church, which in itself was an awesome testament to GOD’s great mercy and grace, I received this song while I prepared to go on stage. It is an anointed song that triggers heartfelt thanksgiving celebrating God’s goodness faithfulness, as well as stirring up faith to believe Him for the impossible. I pray you encounter the God of awesome wonders as you partake of this glorious EXPERIENCE. Shalom.”

Listen to the track below: