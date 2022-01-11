Ngozi Princewill-Utchay & Koko Kalango talk Faith & Fashion in this Week’s Episode of “Colours of Life”

In this week’s episode of Koko Kalango‘s “Colours of Life” show, the CEO of Atelier Lifestyle Ngozi Princewill-Utchay examines the way clothing communicates who we are.

Explaining how the way we appear is part of our interaction with society, she says, “Your dressing is a form of etiquette. One way in which people interact with you is also how you’re presenting yourself, which is why when you go, for example, to a banking hall, you see a number of people, you’re drawn to the one who’s smiling and who looks well put together. This is just human nature.”

Watch the new episode below: