Connect with us

BN TV

Ngozi Princewill-Utchay & Koko Kalango talk Faith & Fashion in this Week's Episode of "Colours of Life"

BN TV Music

Ric Hassani drops Visualizer for "My Only Baby"

BN TV Living

How to Make Sisi Yemmie's Creamy Coconut Rice & Tomato Sauce Recipe the Niger-Delta Way

BN TV Music

CKay shares the story behind his hit single "Love Nwantiti" in new episode of "The Afrobeats Podcast"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Accelerate TV's Upcoming Web Series "Third Avenue"

BN TV

Don't Miss this Episode of "Tea with Tay" featuring Ms. DSF

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie’s Spicy Prawn & Avocado Salad Recipe looks like a Tasty Delight

BN TV Career

Banky W discusses marriage, fatherhood & how he stays visible in the music industry on "Visibility Lunch Hour”

BN TV

Oladapo chats with Enioluwa in New Episode of “The Late Night Show With Eni"

BN TV

The First 2022 Guests on the "Ndani TGIF Show" are Victony & Abstraktt

BN TV

Ngozi Princewill-Utchay & Koko Kalango talk Faith & Fashion in this Week’s Episode of “Colours of Life”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this week’s episode of Koko Kalango‘s “Colours of Life” show, the CEO of Atelier Lifestyle Ngozi Princewill-Utchay examines the way clothing communicates who we are.

Explaining how the way we appear is part of our interaction with society, she says, “Your dressing is a form of etiquette. One way in which people interact with you is also how you’re presenting yourself, which is why when you go, for example, to a banking hall, you see a number of people, you’re drawn to the one who’s smiling and who looks well put together. This is just human nature.”

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Osahon Okodugha: Why You Should Watch Your Diet If You Have Arthritis

Smart Emmanuel: The Many Blessings of December 31st, 2022

Ariyike Akinbobola: Welcome To London – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

Dienye Diri: Beyond Your Social Media Pages, Here’s Why You Should Get a Website For your Business

#BNShareYourHustle: Don’t Forget to Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php