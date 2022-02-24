Connect with us

Watch Blessing & Stan Nze Tell Their Heartwarming Love Story in this New Vlog

To Japa or Not? Watch This Special Edition of "Ndani Real Talk"

Trailer: Nse Ikpe-Etim, Enyinna Nwigwe & Akon star in Hollywood Comedy Film "The American King"

New Video: Ric Hassani - Angel (Acoustic Version)

Ayoola Eniola & Bisola Borha join Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun on "Me, Her & Everything Else" to talk Weddings

Toke Makinwa is Back with Another Juicy Discussion on "Toke Moments"

New Music + Video: Laycon - Presidential Address 3

Nomzamo Mbatha is Pretty in Pink on the Cover of GQ South Africa's March/April 2022 Issue

"Is 50/50 in a relationship realistic?" - Watch "Naija Girls Dish" with Dolapo & Diana

Check out some of the highlights from Jim Iyke's interview on "#WithChude"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

They say when a man knows what he wants, he goes for it.

Celebrity Nollywood couple Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi take us on a trip through their personal stories of how they first met.

They first met through a friend, Rotimi Salami, who is also a Nollywood star. Blessing shared her perspective on how they met, admitting that their initial encounter was unpleasant and that they met again by chance the second time. Blessing first realized she was in love with Stan in 2017, at the premiere of “Picture Perfect”. Awww, don’t you just adore love?

Watch them share their story below:

