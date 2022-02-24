Watch Blessing & Stan Nze Tell Their Heartwarming Love Story in this New Vlog

They say when a man knows what he wants, he goes for it.

Celebrity Nollywood couple Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi take us on a trip through their personal stories of how they first met.

They first met through a friend, Rotimi Salami, who is also a Nollywood star. Blessing shared her perspective on how they met, admitting that their initial encounter was unpleasant and that they met again by chance the second time. Blessing first realized she was in love with Stan in 2017, at the premiere of “Picture Perfect”. Awww, don’t you just adore love?

Watch them share their story below: