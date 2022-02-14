“We are no ordinary couple” – Gloria’s Love Letter to George Will Make Your Heart Melt

My Darling George (Obim),

I know we are no ordinary couple, we had many ups and downs, and our relationship has seen some of the worst storms. But we survived all that and here we are together. No matter how much we fight, my heart still flutters upon seeing you. I still dream about our romantic dates and late night conversations.

You may not know, even when I am busy at work, I sneak peeks at your picture and smile. I read our old conversations and want to relive all those sweet moments. After every fight, even though I stay adamant on the outside, deep inside, I crave for your touch and cannot wait to end the fight.

These few words are not enough to tell you how much I love you, but I’m still sending you my true feelings through this letter. The day I met you, I thought you are also just like any other guy, but you proved me wrong, you made me believe in the phrase “There are no perfect men, but one man is perfect for you.”

After meeting you, I never felt the need to look at another man, as you made me feel complete and safe. I am glad that it did not work out with any other guy as it did with you.

Today I cannot believe I am your wife, and the best part is waking up in the middle of the night only to find you beside me.

I love you to the moon and back my darling Valentine.

Yours only,

Gloria Nwosu