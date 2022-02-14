Connect with us

"We are no ordinary couple" - Gloria's Love Letter to George Will Make Your Heart Melt

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Purple is Celebrating 7 Years of Great Friendship

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Ifeoluwa Loves the Way Khaleesi Walks "Like the entire world can wait for you"

A.B.P: Ye Single Pringles! Here are 3 Things You Can Do This Valentine's Day

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Sekani's Boo Brings Her Unfathomable Joy

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Bukunmi's Love for Eniola is Wholesome and Complete

"You make it all so worth it," Nyerovwo's Shout-Out to Osy is Filling Our Hearts with Love

Money Matters with Nimi: M is for Marriage and Money Matters

Be A Part of the "World Cancer Day Awareness Walk" Organised by the Foundation for Cancer Care  

Ariyike Olayiwola: This Thing I Call Fear

“We are no ordinary couple” – Gloria’s Love Letter to George Will Make Your Heart Melt

It’s Valentine! You know what that means: it’s a love-filled day. Love, they say, is a beautiful thing, and we agree. But there is perhaps nothing as beautiful as putting your feelings into words and having your boo read your romantic love letter. That’s why, to celebrate love, we asked you BellaNaijarians to give a shout-out to your boos by writing them a love letter, and win Bolu Babalola‘s Love in Colour from Rovingheights. We got some interesting and romantic letters, one of them is from Gloria, whose love letter to George will make your heart melt. Dig in!

My Darling George (Obim),

 

I know we are no ordinary couple, we had many ups and downs, and our relationship has seen some of the worst storms. But we survived all that and here we are together. No matter how much we fight, my heart still flutters upon seeing you. I still dream about our romantic dates and late night conversations.

You may not know, even when I am busy at work, I sneak peeks at your picture and smile. I read our old conversations and want to relive all those sweet moments. After every fight, even though I stay adamant on the outside, deep inside, I crave for your touch and cannot wait to end the fight.

These few words are not enough to tell you how much I love you, but I’m still sending you my true feelings through this letter. The day I met you, I thought you are also just like any other guy, but you proved me wrong, you made me believe in the phrase “There are no perfect men, but one man is perfect for you.”

After meeting you, I never felt the need to look at another man, as you made me feel complete and safe. I am glad that it did not work out with any other guy as it did with you. 

Today I cannot believe I am your wife, and the best part is waking up in the middle of the night only to find you beside me. 

I love you to the moon and back my darling Valentine.

 

Yours only,

Gloria Nwosu 

Telling stories that matter.

