Eva Ibiam, Nonso Bassey, Okey Jude & Gbemi Akinlade Star in Ndani TV’s New Web Series “Love Like This”

43 mins ago

Ndani TV is set to release “Love Like This“, a brand new web series featuring fast-rising Nollywood actors including Eva Ibiam, Nonso Bassey, Okey Jude, Gbemi Akinlade and others.

Created by Lani Aisida and directed by Adeola Osunkojo, the romantic drama series follows the lives of young middle-class Nigerians who find themselves making a lot of mistakes in the quest to find love.

Meet the cast:

 

The series will premiere on Ndani TV’s YouTube channel on February 25.

Watch the trailer below:

