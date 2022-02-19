Connect with us

BNWeekInReview: Catch Up On The Top Stories You Missed This Week

Published

40 mins ago

 on

It’s the weekend BNers,

Time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in February.

Bisola Aiyeola Joins Taymesan in this week’s Episode of “Tea With Tay”

Williams Uchemba Is A Dad! The Actor & His Wife Welcome A Baby Girl

Netflix’s First African Reality Show “Young, Famous & African” Set to Debut in March 2022 | See Teaser

BamBam & Teddy A Announce They’re Expecting a Baby With Stunning Maternity Shoot

Nofisat Shamsideen: Differentiating Between Love and Limerence

This Zimbabwean Footballer is No Regular Teenager – See How He’s Making a Difference in His Home Country

Kehinde Egbanubi: Life Lessons from the Death of My Grandmother

Naomi Campbell’s Cover for British Vogue Featured a Cute Surprise

It’s A Wrap! Niyi Akinmolayan’s Crime Drama “The Man For The Job” Completes Filming

See the First Teaser for the Second Season of “Bridgerton”

Why Do People Give & Post About It on Social Media? Watch “Frankly Speaking”

Bisola Aiyeola chats with Eve Bankong, Yinka Ogun & Titi Kuti about Breakups in Friendship on “Ndani Real Talk”

