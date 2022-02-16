Watch this Episode of “Drinks with Killz” and You’ll See How Much Basketmouth loves Sound Sultan!

In the latest episode of Ikechukwu‘s podcast, “Drinks with Killz,” Basketmouth was the latest guest to make a guest appearance.

The comedian and actor spoke about his early beginnings from Lagos to Benin, his career as a triple threat (music, movies, and comedy), the newly released 9-track album titled “Horoscopes,” and the unexpected death of his close friend, Sound Sultan.

Speaking about Sound Sultan, he said that the late artiste had been assured that he was in good health before his demise. Basketmouth revealed he sent him a video of his nurse informing him he was “free to go home” after chemotherapy. After his death was disclosed, however, the comic said that he was taken completely by surprise, which he described as “a big shock.”

He had many positive things to say about Sound Sultan, including how he spent Christmas with the less fortunate, his philosophy of helping without publicizing on social media, and many other attributes.

On the other hand, Baskemouth urged Nigerians to recognize and encourage the country’s emerging talents, and to stop wasting time on unnecessary topics. He used the case of Tunde Onakoya‘s ‘Chess in the Slum’ tournament, organised for children at Oshodi under-bridge. “Let’s celebrate art,” he says.

Watch the video below: