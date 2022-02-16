Connect with us

BN TV Music

Watch this Episode of "Drinks with Killz" and You'll See How Much Basketmouth loves Sound Sultan!

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

Jeremiah Ekuman sits #WithChude to Share His Grass to Grace Story

BN TV Living

Here’s a Fun Way Sisi Yemmie Keeps the Kids Busy in the Kitchen

BN TV Movies & TV

See the First Teaser for the Second Season of “Bridgerton”

BN TV Movies & TV

Are the Officers Ready to Show Love? Watch this Special Episode of "Visa on Arrival"

BN TV Inspired Relationships

You Don't Want to Miss Out on This #WithChude Valentine's Day Special!

BN TV

Dr Gary Maxey Highlights Why the Church Needs to Step Up to Conversations on Sexuality in this Episode of "Colours of Life"

BN TV Music

Watch CKay Deliver the Acoustic Version of "Emiliana"

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello feat. Folabi Nuel & 121 Selah - There's An Outpouring

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

26 Nollywood Movies Everyone Should Watch This Valentine's Day on Netflix

BN TV

Watch this Episode of “Drinks with Killz” and You’ll See How Much Basketmouth loves Sound Sultan!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In the latest episode of Ikechukwu‘s podcast, “Drinks with Killz,” Basketmouth was the latest guest to make a guest appearance.

The comedian and actor spoke about his early beginnings from Lagos to Benin, his career as a triple threat (music, movies, and comedy), the newly released 9-track album titled “Horoscopes,” and the unexpected death of his close friend, Sound Sultan.

Speaking about Sound Sultan, he said that the late artiste had been assured that he was in good health before his demise. Basketmouth revealed he sent him a video of his nurse informing him he was “free to go home” after chemotherapy. After his death was disclosed, however, the comic said that he was taken completely by surprise, which he described as “a big shock.”

He had many positive things to say about Sound Sultan, including how he spent Christmas with the less fortunate, his philosophy of helping without publicizing on social media, and many other attributes.

On the other hand, Baskemouth urged Nigerians to recognize and encourage the country’s emerging talents, and to stop wasting time on unnecessary topics. He used the case of Tunde Onakoya‘s ‘Chess in the Slum’ tournament, organised for children at Oshodi under-bridge. “Let’s celebrate art,” he says.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle February 2022 Edition

Kehinde Egbanubi: Life Lessons from the Death of My Grandmother

This Zimbabwean Footballer is No Regular Teenager – See How He’s Making a Difference in His Home Country

Nofisat Shamsideen: Differentiating Between Love and Limerence

#BNGiveYourBooAShoutOut: Rose’s Letter to her Future Boo Will Make you Fall in Love 🥰
css.php