BN TV
You Don’t Want to Miss Out on This #WithChude Valentine’s Day Special!
Greatness A.T.Olorunfemi decided to call off her wedding the week before. Dumebi Agbakoba had a startling realization that she had made a huge mistake the night following her wedding. How did they find themselves in these situations? So, how did they manage to pull themselves out of it? What did they do after that?
This Valentine’s Day special from #WithChude is a bumper bundle of two before/after wedding tales that will blow your mind.
See snippets from the interview below:
Greatness A.T.Olorunfemi
Dumebi Agbakoba
