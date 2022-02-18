BNShareYourHustle: Kitchenwares.ng Is Your One-Stop Shop For All Things Kitchen

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Kitchen Wares Store | @kitchenwares.ng

Kitchenwares.ng is a one-stop shop for all things kitchen. They sell utensils and equipment for the kitchen, as well as other household items. In addition to offering wonderful items at reasonable costs, they also give outstanding customer service to ensure that their customers are completely satisfied.

Their goal is to be in every household.

You can reach them on:

Instagram: @kitchenwares.ng