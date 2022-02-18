Connect with us

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Kitchenwares.ng Is Your One-Stop Shop For All Things Kitchen

Career Features

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle February 2022 Edition

Career

Meet The Advisory Panel for 9to5Chick's Top 100 Career Women List for 2022

Career News

Nominate a Deserving Woman Today! Entries are Open for 9to5Chick’s 100 Top Career Women in Nigeria

Career Inspired News

With its first Co-working Space, Dreams From The Slum is Making Work Easier for Ajegunle Residents

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Zi by Kharis creates versatile, well-tailored, vibrant & bold bespoke outfits for modern women

Career

Atinuke Ngozi Babatunde is the New Multichoice Talent Factory West Africa Academy Director

Career Inspired

AltSchool Raises $1m Pre-Seed Funding to Grow Tech Talent in Africa

Career Nollywood

"Who Better To Cast The Female Gaze On Our Stories Than A Woman" — Bunmi Ajakaiye on Re-Writing the Status Quo with Her Movies

Career Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Passing A Family Business To The Next Generation

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Kitchenwares.ng Is Your One-Stop Shop For All Things Kitchen

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (InstagramTwitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Kitchen Wares Store @kitchenwares.ng

Kitchenwares.ng is a one-stop shop for all things kitchen. They sell utensils and equipment for the kitchen, as well as other household items. In addition to offering wonderful items at reasonable costs, they also give outstanding customer service to ensure that their customers are completely satisfied.

Their goal is to be in every household.

You can reach them on:
Instagram: @kitchenwares.ng

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Tari Taylaur: The Role Nigeria’s Elite Should Play in Politics

Love and Dating in Dubai | by Mayowa Adegoke

BN Hot Topic: How Much is Too Much For A Meal?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle February 2022 Edition

Kehinde Egbanubi: Life Lessons from the Death of My Grandmother
css.php