#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Atinuke Ngozi Babatunde is the New Multichoice Talent Factory West Africa Academy Director

AltSchool Raises $1m Pre-Seed Funding to Grow Tech Talent in Africa

"Who Better To Cast The Female Gaze On Our Stories Than A Woman" — Bunmi Ajakaiye on Re-Writing the Status Quo with Her Movies

Money Matters with Nimi: Passing A Family Business To The Next Generation

Do You have a Dream to Shape the Future of Film & TV making? Register for the Ebonylife Creative Academy Courses

Tems, Burna Boy, Abasi Ene-Obong named in Avance Media's 100 Most Influential Young Africans List for 2021

Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Nneka Mobisson & Lorna Rutto... Meet the Impact Awardees of the Cartier Women's Initiative

Learn a Thing or Two About Stocks with Yanmo Omorogbe on Arese Ugwu's "Smart Money Tribe Podcast"

Aisha Owolabi shares advice on how to take your career international in this interview with Peace Itimi

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians!

It’s another time for our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN Community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

One of your 2022 goals, like many others across the world, is to make more money, get more recognition, and expand your client base. This is where #BNShareYourHustle comes in. Let’s help YOU share your hustle with the rest of the world.

How It Works

  • Comment below your favourite small scale business (Yes, it can be yours!).
  • Share why they are your favourite/nominated business of the month.
  • Share the social media handles for the business.

Please Note:

  • One User commenting on the SAME business several times counts as ONE vote for the business.
  • The winner gets one post across BellaNaija platforms.
  • Only legitimate businesses will be considered.
  • Comments posted on other articles will be disregarded and deleted.

**Other Ts&Cs apply

The competition for this month opens NOW and will close on the 9th of February.

Start nominating!

