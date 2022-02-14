Netflix’s First African Reality Show “Young, Famous & African” Set to Debut in March 2022 | See Teaser

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Make a note in your calendars and set your alarms for the 18th of March 2022, when Netflix will launch its first African reality show, “Young, Famous, & African.” Fans can expect nothing but the best entertainment from some of their favourite A-list celebrities from around Africa in this unscripted and unapologetic show!

The seven-episode glamorous reality series, stars Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay-Idibia (Nigeria), 2Baba (Nigeria), Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda), Naked DJ (South Africa), Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (South Africa), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa). We get exclusive insight into the luxurious lifestyles of these African stars in Johannesburg, South Africa. You will learn about their rivalries, new friendships, romantic connections, and exquisite tea spills.

Martin Asare Amankwa and Peace Hyde are excited about the seven-episode reality show created by Urban Brew Studios, as co-creators and Executive Producers. It’s really exciting to be able to show the world an exclusive look into the lives of Africa’s top celebrities and socialites. Young, Famous & African is a depiction of a world that has never been seen before, highlighting authentic stories and unrivalled access to some of the most celebrated celebrities.”

Peace Hyde said, “This has been a labour of love that has finally become a reality. Growing up in the U.K, there were no glitzy and sexy images of Africa; all we saw were the stereotypical images that have been propelled in the media for years. Young, Famous & African presents an Africa that is vibrant, beautiful, glossy, and sexy to the world, and we are super proud and excited for the world to see it.” While Adelaide Joshua Hill, Executive Producer, said, “We are thrilled to have been a part of this amazing show. It is wonderful to be able to show a different side of Africa to the world and highlight the amazing people we have on our continent. We thank each and every one of the cast members who gave their time and allowed us a sneak peek into their lives. Young, Famous & African is a wild luxury ride, a trip that is worth the time.”

As a member of the cast, Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda) said, “I’m so excited for people to see how much of ourselves we poured into this show, showcasing our true, authentic trials and tribulations. Young, Famous & African will give our fans an insider look into our very entertaining, very busy lives”.

“Young, Famous & African” will be available to 214 million people in over 190 countries at the same time on the 18th of March, 2022.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

