If You Love Yam, This Pottage & Peppered Fish Recipe Is A Must-Try!

Yam pottage/Yam Porridge (Asaro) recipe is a must-try if you love yam. In this new vlog, Kiki Foodies shows us how to make this delicacy with peppered fish.

Yam pottage

* 1 medium yam

* ½ cup oil

* 1 small onion

* 2 tablespoons crayfish

* Pepper mix(1 small bell pepper, 2 scotch bonnet pepper)

* 1/2 teaspoon salt

* 1 teaspoon crushed chicken seasoning

* 1000g yam(peeled and diced)

* 3 cups water

* 1 teaspoon salt

* Handful of chopped spinach or any green vegetable of your choice.

Peppered fish:

* 2 small tilapia

* 1/2 teaspoon each of

* onion powder

* Pepper

* Garlic powder

* Salt

Air fry or Fry in oil

* 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

* 1 large bell pepper or two small ones

* Scot h bonnet pepper(as much as you can handle)

* ½ teaspoon salt

* 1 teaspoon crushed seasoning

Watch the video below: