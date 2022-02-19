BN TV
If You Love Yam, This Pottage & Peppered Fish Recipe Is A Must-Try!
Yam pottage/Yam Porridge (Asaro) recipe is a must-try if you love yam. In this new vlog, Kiki Foodies shows us how to make this delicacy with peppered fish.
Yam pottage
* 1 medium yam
* ½ cup oil
* 1 small onion
* 2 tablespoons crayfish
* Pepper mix(1 small bell pepper, 2 scotch bonnet pepper)
* 1/2 teaspoon salt
* 1 teaspoon crushed chicken seasoning
* 1000g yam(peeled and diced)
* 3 cups water
* 1 teaspoon salt
* Handful of chopped spinach or any green vegetable of your choice.
Peppered fish:
* 2 small tilapia
* 1/2 teaspoon each of
* onion powder
* Pepper
* Garlic powder
* Salt
Air fry or Fry in oil
* 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
* 1 large bell pepper or two small ones
* Scot h bonnet pepper(as much as you can handle)
* ½ teaspoon salt
* 1 teaspoon crushed seasoning
Watch the video below: