If You Love Yam, This Pottage & Peppered Fish Recipe Is A Must-Try!

Watch Adekunle Gold perform "Sinner", "FYE" & "Okay" on BBC Africa

Eva Ibiam, Nonso Bassey, Okey Jude & Gbemi Akinlade Star in Ndani TV’s New Web Series "Love Like This"

Chinasa Anukam Is Back With Season Two of “Is This Seat Taken?” | Watch the Trailer

Watch Eki Ogunbor & Hilda Baci on this Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Ify's Kitchen's Garden Egg Sauce May Be The Best You’ve Ever Had

Forget Eating Out: This Homemade Pizza with Tortilla Wrap Recipe by Diary Of A Kitchen Lover is Incredible!

New Video: Tomi Owó - Through The Never

DJ Neptune returns with music video for "Hustle" featuring SA's Focalistic

Has Kim Learned Her Lesson? Find Out in Episode 6 of "Third Avenue"

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

Yam pottage/Yam Porridge (Asaro) recipe is a must-try if you love yam. In this new vlog, Kiki Foodies shows us how to make this delicacy with peppered fish.

Yam pottage
* 1 medium yam
* ½ cup oil
* 1 small onion
* 2 tablespoons crayfish
* Pepper mix(1 small bell pepper, 2 scotch bonnet pepper)
* 1/2 teaspoon salt
* 1 teaspoon crushed chicken seasoning
* 1000g yam(peeled and diced)
* 3 cups water
* 1 teaspoon salt
* Handful of chopped spinach or any green vegetable of your choice.

Peppered fish:
* 2 small tilapia
* 1/2 teaspoon each of
* onion powder
* Pepper
* Garlic powder
* Salt

Air fry or Fry in oil
* 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
* 1 large bell pepper or two small ones
* Scot h bonnet pepper(as much as you can handle)
* ½ teaspoon salt
* 1 teaspoon crushed seasoning

Watch the video below:

