This Is The Chicken Sauce Recipe You’ve Been Waiting For | Watch
Ify’s Kitchen has dropped a new recipe vlog on her YouTube channel. In this episode, she shows how to make a chicken sauce recipe.
She says, “This is the Chicken sauce recipe you have been praying to find. This one is pleasing to the eye and easy on the wallet too. Your whole family will love this chicken sauce recipe.”
Chicken breast
Onions
Corn flour
Green/red/yellow bell peppers
Carrot
Cooking oil
Scotch bonnet pepper
Ginger garlic paste
Chicken seasoning powder
White pepper
Salt to taste
Oregano
Parsley
To make cornflour slurry, you need 1 tablespoon cornflour and 2 tablespoons of water.
Watch and learn: