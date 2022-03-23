This Is The Chicken Sauce Recipe You’ve Been Waiting For | Watch

Ify’s Kitchen has dropped a new recipe vlog on her YouTube channel. In this episode, she shows how to make a chicken sauce recipe.

She says, “This is the Chicken sauce recipe you have been praying to find. This one is pleasing to the eye and easy on the wallet too. Your whole family will love this chicken sauce recipe.”

Chicken sauce recipe

Chicken breast

Onions

Corn flour

Green/red/yellow bell peppers

Carrot

Cooking oil

Scotch bonnet pepper

Ginger garlic paste

Chicken seasoning powder

White pepper

Salt to taste

Oregano

Parsley

To make cornflour slurry, you need 1 tablespoon cornflour and 2 tablespoons of water.

Watch and learn: