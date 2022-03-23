Connect with us

BN TV Relationships

This Is The Chicken Sauce Recipe You've Been Waiting For | Watch

BN TV Relationships Sweet Spot

When did Blessing & Stan Nze decide to take their relationship to the next level? Find out in their new vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The First Episode of Lilian Afegbai's Talk Show “Lilian’s Couch” is Here!

BN TV

This Week's Episode of “Frankly Speaking" Addresses the Hypocrisy Around Sex in Nigeria | Watch

Beauty BN TV

Your Ultimate Guide to Soft Glam Makeup, Thanks Dodos

BN TV Music

These Performances From The "Nigerian Idol" Season 7 Top 12 Are Simply Beautiful To Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

A Conversation With Peace Hyde & Some of the Stars of Netflix's "Young, Famous & African"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#WithChude: Mayorkun Shares How Davido's Generosity Changed His Life

BN TV News

BBC "Africa Eye" exposes dodgy driving licences & dangerous vehicles on Kenya’s killer roads

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The Second Part of Yvonne Orji's "BlackBox Interview" with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Here | Watch

BN TV

This Is The Chicken Sauce Recipe You’ve Been Waiting For | Watch

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Ify’s Kitchen has dropped a new recipe vlog on her YouTube channel. In this episode, she shows how to make a chicken sauce recipe.

She says, “This is the Chicken sauce recipe you have been praying to find. This one is pleasing to the eye and easy on the wallet too. Your whole family will love this chicken sauce recipe.”

Chicken sauce recipe

Chicken breast
Onions
Corn flour
Green/red/yellow bell peppers
Carrot
Cooking oil
Scotch bonnet pepper
Ginger garlic paste
Chicken seasoning powder
White pepper
Salt to taste
Oregano
Parsley

To make cornflour slurry, you need 1 tablespoon cornflour and 2 tablespoons of water.

Watch and learn:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Be a Part of The IREDE Foundation “Out on a Limb” Disability Advocacy Walk | Saturday, April 9th

Kehinde Egbanubi: Understanding Times And Seasons

Queen Uwabuofu Is The Crotchet Queen, Winning Children’s Hearts With Relatable & Washable Toys

BN Book Review: Tri-Party by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady NG

Building a System Where Employees are Treated Better
css.php