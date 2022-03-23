The First Episode of Lilian Afegbai’s Talk Show “Lilian’s Couch” is Here!

Yay! The first episode of Lilian Afegbai‘s newly launched talk show “Lilian’s Couch” has premiered.

The show will feature intimate chats with a variety of guests, most of whom are her celebrity friends and acquaintances, having conversations about their lives and experiences and doing it over food and fun games.

This first episode features actress, host and chef, Wofai Fada as she shares the story behind her fame and growing food empire.

Watch: