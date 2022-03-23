Connect with us

The First Episode of Lilian Afegbai's Talk Show "Lilian's Couch" is Here!

When did Blessing & Stan Nze decide to take their relationship to the next level? Find out in their new vlog

This Is The Chicken Sauce Recipe You've Been Waiting For | Watch

This Week's Episode of “Frankly Speaking" Addresses the Hypocrisy Around Sex in Nigeria | Watch

Your Ultimate Guide to Soft Glam Makeup, Thanks Dodos

These Performances From The "Nigerian Idol" Season 7 Top 12 Are Simply Beautiful To Watch

A Conversation With Peace Hyde & Some of the Stars of Netflix's "Young, Famous & African"

#WithChude: Mayorkun Shares How Davido's Generosity Changed His Life

BBC "Africa Eye" exposes dodgy driving licences & dangerous vehicles on Kenya’s killer roads

The Second Part of Yvonne Orji's "BlackBox Interview" with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Here | Watch

Yay! The first episode of Lilian Afegbai‘s newly launched talk show “Lilian’s Couch” has premiered.

The show will feature intimate chats with a variety of guests, most of whom are her celebrity friends and acquaintances, having conversations about their lives and experiences and doing it over food and fun games.

This first episode features actress, host and chef, Wofai Fada as she shares the story behind her fame and growing food empire.

