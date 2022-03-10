10 Things “Bridgerton” Star Jonathan Bailey Cannot Live Without

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Jonathan Bailey, who portrays the philandering yet iconic English nobleman Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix drama “Bridgerton,” is the latest celebrity to appear on GQ’s “10 Things” section.

In this video, he talks about the ten things he can’t live without. From his Keith Haring x Polaroid camera and a container of muesli to his “swan” keychain and a slew of self-care items, these are the actor’s essentials.

Watch:

