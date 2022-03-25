Kikifoodies’ Beef & Potato Stew Recipe is Perfect for a Simple Dinner

In this new food vlog, Kikifoodies is sharing a simple dinner recipe for making beef and potato stew.

Beef and Potato stew:

* 500g beef (flank steak)

* ½ teaspoon each of

* salt

* Crushed Bouillon(knorr beef or Maggi)

* Paprika

* Garlic powder

* Onion powder

* Pepper

* Fresh thyme or 1 tsp dried

* 4 medium Irish potatoes/russet potatoes

* 2 ½ cups of water

* Extra ½ teaspoon of salt

For the vegetable stir fry:

* 2 tablespoons of butter

* 1 small onion (chopped)

* 3-4 cloves of garlic(minced)

* 2 scotch bonnet pepper(chopped)

* 2 carrots

* 1 green bell pepper

* 1 red bell pepper

* Seasoned vegetable stir fry with:

* ½ teaspoon each of salt, chicken bouillon and pepper

Slurry:

* 1 tablespoon of cornstarch

Watch the video below: