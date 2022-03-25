Connect with us

BN TV Living

Kikifoodies' Beef & Potato Stew Recipe is Perfect for a Simple Dinner

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch Episode 5 of Ndani TV's "Love Like This"

BN TV Music

Catch Magixx & Guchi on the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV

Beauty Secrets For Glowing Skin That "Euphoria" Star Storm Reid Swears By 

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 11 of Accelerate TV's "Third Avenue

BN TV Music

Superboy Cheque tells Accelerate TV five things he'd splurges on

BN TV

This week's episode of "Ndani Real Talk" centers on toxic workplaces and how they affect employees

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Adenike Adebayo has a lot to say about Ndani TV's web series "Love Like This"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

This Episode of the "Meet & Greet" Podcast with Bimbo Ademoye Is Guaranteed To Make You Laugh

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch Timini Egbuson in this new episode of "Is This Seat Taken?"

BN TV

Kikifoodies’ Beef & Potato Stew Recipe is Perfect for a Simple Dinner

Published

34 mins ago

 on

In this new food vlog, Kikifoodies is sharing a simple dinner recipe for making beef and potato stew.

Beef and Potato stew:
* 500g beef (flank steak)
* ½ teaspoon each of
* salt
* Crushed Bouillon(knorr beef or Maggi)
* Paprika
* Garlic powder
* Onion powder
* Pepper
* Fresh thyme or 1 tsp dried
* 4 medium Irish potatoes/russet potatoes
* 2 ½ cups of water
* Extra ½ teaspoon of salt

For the vegetable stir fry:
* 2 tablespoons of butter
* 1 small onion (chopped)
* 3-4 cloves of garlic(minced)
* 2 scotch bonnet pepper(chopped)
* 2 carrots
* 1 green bell pepper
* 1 red bell pepper
* Seasoned vegetable stir fry with:
* ½ teaspoon each of salt, chicken bouillon and pepper

Slurry:
* 1 tablespoon of cornstarch

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

Adaugo Nwankpa: Real Lives, Real People – The Ripple Effect of Economic Downturns

Be a Part of The IREDE Foundation “Out on a Limb” Disability Advocacy Walk | Saturday, April 9th

Kehinde Egbanubi: Understanding Times And Seasons

Queen Uwabuofu Is The Crotchet Queen, Winning Children’s Hearts With Relatable & Washable Toys

BN Book Review: Tri-Party by Kikelomo Kuponiyi | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php