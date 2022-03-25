BN TV
Kikifoodies’ Beef & Potato Stew Recipe is Perfect for a Simple Dinner
In this new food vlog, Kikifoodies is sharing a simple dinner recipe for making beef and potato stew.
Beef and Potato stew:
* 500g beef (flank steak)
* ½ teaspoon each of
* salt
* Crushed Bouillon(knorr beef or Maggi)
* Paprika
* Garlic powder
* Onion powder
* Pepper
* Fresh thyme or 1 tsp dried
* 4 medium Irish potatoes/russet potatoes
* 2 ½ cups of water
* Extra ½ teaspoon of salt
For the vegetable stir fry:
* 2 tablespoons of butter
* 1 small onion (chopped)
* 3-4 cloves of garlic(minced)
* 2 scotch bonnet pepper(chopped)
* 2 carrots
* 1 green bell pepper
* 1 red bell pepper
* Seasoned vegetable stir fry with:
* ½ teaspoon each of salt, chicken bouillon and pepper
Slurry:
* 1 tablespoon of cornstarch
Watch the video below: