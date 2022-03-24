This week’s episode of “Ndani Real Talk” centers on toxic workplaces and how they affect employees

In this special episode of the “Ndani Real Talk,” Ndani decided to invite a few super fans on the show to share their thoughts on the menace that is toxicity in the workplace, and it is the most insightful conversation you’ll ever watch today.

Senior HR Professional Babajide Adejumo, Marketer and Content Creator, Victoria Gure and Facility and Project Manager Kassie Usman sat with host Bisola Aiyeola to discuss toxic workplaces and how they affect productivity and the general wellbeing of individuals trying to grow their careers and earn a living.

Watch: