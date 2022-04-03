New Video: Dunsin Oyekan – Before the Lord Our God

Connect with us

BN TV

Off his album “The Glory Experience (Songs of Zion)“, Dunsin Oyekan releases the visuals for “Before the Lord Our God“.

He says,

Our God is Lord over all, and this is why we bow today. Tomorrow. Forever. Brothers and sisters, let us raise a sound in praise to the Lord our King for we are the generation of those who seek Him diligently!

“Lift up your heads, you gates; be lifted up, you ancient doors, that the King of glory may come in. Who is this King of glory? The Lord strong and mighty, the Lord mighty in battle.” Psalm 24:7-8

Watch the video below:

Stream and download the album on other digital platforms here.

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

