This episode of “Menisms” focuses on self-discovery | Watch

Published

15 mins ago

 on

Many of us will embark on a journey for deeper self-awareness, whether motivated by a milestone birthday, a life change, or just curiosity.

Finding oneself may seem to be a fairly cliched story. But understanding who you are influencing your life choices, relationships, personal life, and even your job life. Without a clear understanding of your own best self and of who you are, you will be unable to provide your best to the people around you.

In this episode of “Menisms,” Michael Sonariwo and Olumurewa discuss self-discovery and how it relates to men.

You’re going to love this episode!

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

