Jinmi Abduls shares his music journey & his efforts on artist development in Africa with CNN’s “Inside Africa” | Watch

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian talented singer and producer, Folarin Oluwafeyijinmi Abdulsalami, better known as Jinmi Abduls, was featured on CNN‘s “Inside Africa” on the topic “Nigerian musical artists charting their own path to success.”

He was given the opportunity to share his story and put his experiences into perspective. He spoke about the various records he has worked on, the music business, his efforts thus far in the area of artist development in Africa, Chase Music, and the hurdles of building a career as an independent artist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jinmi Abduls (@jinmiabduls)

The news platform wrote;

In Nigeria, a generation of young and musically-gifted talents are pushing for breakthroughs. With access to the technology, the platforms and an international fanbase hungry for more, they’re primed to make it big and ready for the world to hear.

Fave and Dami Oniru, two rising female singers and songwriters, were also featured. Catch up with “Inside Africa” on the CNN website here.

