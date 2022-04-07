Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Official Trailer for Netflix's first original Nigerian series "Blood Sisters"

BN TV Music

Blaqbonez breaks down the lyrics of "Commander" on Glitch Verses

BN TV Living

This episode of "Menisms" focuses on self-discovery | Watch

BN TV Music Scoop

Jinmi Abduls shares his music journey & his efforts on artist development in Africa with CNN's "Inside Africa" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 13 of Accelerate TV's "Third Avenue"

BN TV Living

How to make crêpe with just 3 ingredients + 4 ways to serve it

BN TV Music

New Video: L.A.X - Sempe (Acoustic)

BN TV Nollywood

Hilda Dokubo talks to Chude Jideonwo about her Life as an Actress, Public Servant & Activist on #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Binge-Watch All Six Episodes of the New Web Series "This Thing Called Love"

BN TV Music

Iyanya Delivers a Worthwhile Live Performance on Glitch Sessions with "Call"

BN TV

Watch the Official Trailer for Netflix’s first original Nigerian series “Blood Sisters”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Netflix and EbonyLife Studios announced the cast of Netflix’s first original Nigerian series, “Blood Sisters,” in 2021. The four-part crime thriller was directed by Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang.

Netflix and EbonyLife Studios have revealed that the thrilling limited series will now be available globally and exclusively on Netflix on May 5, 2022.

The series’ themes include intra-family connections, physical and drug addiction, love, dedication, and relationships, as well as the test of friendships under difficult situations. Set against the busy background of Lagos, Nigeria, this limited series is a homage to city life, wonderfully juxtaposing the different socioeconomic gaps in Africa’s most famous commercial and social metropolis.

Speaking on the importance of telling the “Blood Sisters” story, CEO of EbonyLife Studios Mo Abudu says: “Blood Sisters is a crime thriller, which is a new genre for us, so the prospect was challenging but very exciting! It was also a particularly unique and intense experience as we shot during the pandemic, but we remained committed to the vision we share with Netflix – to tell authentic and exciting African stories with superb production values.”

“Blood Sisters,” tells the story of two friends – Sarah and Kemi. Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola. However, their seemingly idyllic union has a dark side and despite Kemi’s vocal misgivings, Sarah is determined to press on with the wedding. What follows is a heart-stopping series of catastrophic events.

The cast of “Blood Sisters” also includes screen veterans and industry pioneers Ramsey Nouah, Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Segun Arinze, and Joke Silva, as well as film superstars Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Wale Ojo, Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Daniel Etim Effiong, Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey, Maurice Sam, Ibrahim Suleiman, Toke Makinwa, and Okey Uzoeshi.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Understanding Depression, Society’s Silent Killer

Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | #BNShareYourHustle

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Early Detection of Glaucoma Can Help You Avoid Blindness

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin

Farida Yahya: Why Founders Should Renegotiate the Psychological Contract with Their Team
css.php