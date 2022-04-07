Watch the Official Trailer for Netflix’s first original Nigerian series “Blood Sisters”

Netflix and EbonyLife Studios announced the cast of Netflix’s first original Nigerian series, “Blood Sisters,” in 2021. The four-part crime thriller was directed by Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang.

Netflix and EbonyLife Studios have revealed that the thrilling limited series will now be available globally and exclusively on Netflix on May 5, 2022.

The series’ themes include intra-family connections, physical and drug addiction, love, dedication, and relationships, as well as the test of friendships under difficult situations. Set against the busy background of Lagos, Nigeria, this limited series is a homage to city life, wonderfully juxtaposing the different socioeconomic gaps in Africa’s most famous commercial and social metropolis.

Speaking on the importance of telling the “Blood Sisters” story, CEO of EbonyLife Studios Mo Abudu says: “Blood Sisters is a crime thriller, which is a new genre for us, so the prospect was challenging but very exciting! It was also a particularly unique and intense experience as we shot during the pandemic, but we remained committed to the vision we share with Netflix – to tell authentic and exciting African stories with superb production values.”

“Blood Sisters,” tells the story of two friends – Sarah and Kemi. Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola. However, their seemingly idyllic union has a dark side and despite Kemi’s vocal misgivings, Sarah is determined to press on with the wedding. What follows is a heart-stopping series of catastrophic events.

The cast of “Blood Sisters” also includes screen veterans and industry pioneers Ramsey Nouah, Kate Henshaw, Uche Jombo, Segun Arinze, and Joke Silva, as well as film superstars Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Wale Ojo, Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Daniel Etim Effiong, Keppy Ekpenyong-Bassey, Maurice Sam, Ibrahim Suleiman, Toke Makinwa, and Okey Uzoeshi.

Watch the trailer below: