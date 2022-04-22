BN TV
This Tozo Pepper Rice by The Kitchen Muse is One Recipe to Try at Least Once a Week
There’s always rice at home! No doubt, rice is an easy-to-make, easy-to-store, and easy-to-use kitchen staple. We love how versatile this dish is and The Kitchen Muse has a different yummy recipe for rice to try out this weekend.
She says this is one rice dish to try at least once a week, the flavours are deep and it’s so rich in taste that you’ll fall in love from the first spoon!
Ingredients
Tozo (Cow Hump)
Pepper
Onions
Rice
Bleached Palm Oil
Smoked Catfish
Crayfish
Watch the vlog below: