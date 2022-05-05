Connect with us

BN TV

Binge Watch 6 Episode of Lilian Afegbai’s Talk Show “Lilian’s Couch” Right Here on BN TV

BN TV

Are higher earning women less attractive? Watch Marcy & Diana Give Their Thoughts on "Naija Girls Dish"

BN TV Music

Watch Zlatan's Live Performance of "Money" & "Ale Yi" on Glitch Africa's Takeoff Session

BN TV Living

Learn How to Make This Yummy Plate of Mouth-watering Peppersoup with Sweet Potatoes

BN TV Style

WATCH: Vogue’s BTS of Cardi B's Golden Met Gala Dress

BN TV Living

Adeola Kingsley-James Has the Best Tips for Step-Parents | Watch "Me, Her & Everything Else"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

It's Here! Watch the First Episode of Netflix's "Never Late | African Time" Podcast featuring Kunle Remi & Celeste Ntuli

BN TV Living

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How To Make A Fridge Frittata

BN TV Living

Don't Snooze on The Kitchen Muse's Premium Egg Sauce Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

Recap of this Week's "Nigerian Idol" Season 7: Itohan & Faith Out in Double Eviction Shocker

BN TV

Binge Watch 6 Episode of Lilian Afegbai’s Talk Show “Lilian’s Couch” Right Here on BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In case you missed it, let’s catch you up on some of the recent episodes of Lilian Afegbai‘s newly launched talk show “Lilian’s Couch”.

The show will feature intimate chats with a variety of guests, most of whom are her celebrity friends and acquaintances, having conversations about their lives and experiences and doing it over food and fun games.

In episode 2, author JJ Omojuwa drops in and shares some wisdom and life lessons.

Episode 3 with Swanky Jerry

Episode 4 with Tolu Bally

Episode 5 with Osas Ighodaro

Episode 6 with Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni)

Episode 7 with Uti Nwachukwu

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Kaitlin Akwada: Learning to Embrace Body Positivity

Osezusi Bolodeoku: Your Child Has Been Diagnosed with Autism, Now What? 

Liza Kengran Vernyuy Came Up With An Innovative Idea To Help Tomato Farmers In Cameroon Curb Post-Harvest Losses

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Your Better Self with Akanna: Refrain From Telling People How To Spend Their Money
css.php