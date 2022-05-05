Binge Watch 6 Episode of Lilian Afegbai’s Talk Show “Lilian’s Couch” Right Here on BN TV

In case you missed it, let’s catch you up on some of the recent episodes of Lilian Afegbai‘s newly launched talk show “Lilian’s Couch”.

The show will feature intimate chats with a variety of guests, most of whom are her celebrity friends and acquaintances, having conversations about their lives and experiences and doing it over food and fun games.

In episode 2, author JJ Omojuwa drops in and shares some wisdom and life lessons.

Episode 3 with Swanky Jerry

Episode 4 with Tolu Bally

Episode 5 with Osas Ighodaro

Episode 6 with Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni)

Episode 7 with Uti Nwachukwu