Connect with us

BN TV Nollywood

Nancy Isime Gives an Inside Scoop on her Life, Love & Career on Lilian’s Couch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ini Dima-Okojie & Kemi Adetiba talk about the movie industry from a woman's point of view on the "Never Late | African Time" podcast

BN TV Music

New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Ty Dolla $ign - One Woman

BN TV Music

New Video: Ladipoe feat. Rema - Afro Jigga

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch the Trailer for "Rise" the Movie Based on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Life

BN TV

BN Cuisine: Toddler Friendly Potato Frittata by Ify’s Kitchen

BN TV Movies & TV

Ini Dima-Okojie & Mimi Onalaja Talk About Their Blossoming Friendship on Netflix’s Peas In a Pod

BN TV

Try this Dobby's Signature Hibiscus Milk Drink For Maximum Refreshment

BN TV Music

Phyno Lets Us in On What he Does Backstage Before a Show on GRAMMY.com's Herbal Tea & White Sofas

BN TV Movies & TV Music

And it's Down to Three Contestants - Watch Highlights from the Recent Episode of "Nigerian Idol" Season 7

BN TV

Nancy Isime Gives an Inside Scoop on her Life, Love & Career on Lilian’s Couch

Published

3 hours ago

 on

From “Kambili: the whole 30 yards” and “Merry Men 2” to the new and thrilling “Blood Sisters” Series, Nancy Isime is slowly becoming a household name in Nollywood.

The beautiful actress joins Lilian Afegbai for an exclusive interview on Lilian’s Couch. Nancy describes her life as a book coined “At Peace”. To answer a question from the host, she shares a state of acceptance and calm she has gotten to in her life as a whole. 

She further shares her journey to independence and how she slowly worked her way to the top. Starting her trip to stardom at 16, sharing how she didn’t aim for fame but for independence and growth. 

On career and acting, she shares how she chooses to work – to be better than her last performance. “When a new project is out, critics would always say ‘this is her best performance yet’ and that just shows where I am in my head,” Nancy says.

The star supports the preservation of the inner child because of life situations. (Preach sister!) Life happens, and while it will influence some of our perspectives, it should never dim your spark. Keeping her inner child alive has always been what keeps her so happy and bubbly. 

Watch the full video here:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

“Blood Sisters” Shows How A Single Act Can Change the Trajectory of One’s Life

Ene Abah: How I Rescued Myself From Chronic Stress

Adedamola Adedayo: Are Characters in Comedy Skits Interwoven?

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Mistakes People Make With Daily Affirmations

The Art Markets in Abuja are a Trip Through Space, Time & Identity
css.php