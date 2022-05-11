Ini Dima-Okojie & Kemi Adetiba talk about the movie industry from a woman’s point of view on the “Never Late | African Time” podcast

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In episode two of Netflix’s “Never Late | African Time” podcast, Rethabile Ramaphakela (“How To Ruin Christmas“), Kemi Adetiba (“King of Boys“), Jayan Moodley (“Trippin’ with the Kandasamys“) and Ini Dima-Okojie (“Namaste Wahala“) take us on a journey as they detail the ins and outs of the industry from their female perspective, the future looking bright for female creatives and how success in Africa looks like for them.

Watch the new episode of the “Never Late | African Time” podcast:

