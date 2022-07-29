BN TV
FK Abudu & Jollz’s Tips on How To Become an Enigma | Watch the “I Said What I Said” Podcast
In this hilarious episode of the “I Said What I Said” podcast, FK and Jollz are on a mission to become enigmas. The duo makes notes on the steps to take to reach this goal.
This hilarious episode covers a range of entertaining conversations from the just-released teaser for the upcoming “Black Panther” movie, to Nigerian women changing the game internationally and so much more.
Find out more in the video below: