FK Abudu & Jollz’s Tips on How To Become an Enigma | Watch the “I Said What I Said” Podcast

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In this hilarious episode of the “I Said What I Said” podcast, FK and Jollz are on a mission to become enigmas. The duo makes notes on the steps to take to reach this goal.

This hilarious episode covers a range of entertaining conversations from the just-released teaser for the upcoming “Black Panther” movie, to Nigerian women changing the game internationally and so much more.

Find out more in the video below:

