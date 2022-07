Nedu, Naomi, Husband Material (Chukwudi) and Adetoun are back with season two of their critically acclaimed, “The Frankly Speaking Podcast.”

In this honest podcast, the hosts tell it as it is with no censorship as they express themselves about everything and anything.

Catch up on episodes one to seven below:

2023, Are Nigerians Ready? – Episode 1

Can a person love 2 people at the same time? – Episode 2

Can you date your friend’s ex? – Episode 3

Has social media done more harm than good? – Episode 4

Is Lagos overrated – Episode 5

Retrieving Gifts at the end of a relationship featuring Sexy Steel – Episode 6

Side chicks featuring Mercy Eke & Pretty Mike – Episode 7